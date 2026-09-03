Zorawar: What is special about India's first indigenous light tank? Meaning behind the name, weapons and more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about India's indigenous light tank Zorawar as he opened up about India and Belgium's collaboration to build modern defence equipment. The PM held the delegation-level talks with Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever in New Delhi on Thursday. De Wever is currently on a three-day official trip to India following Modi's invitation which also marks it the first visit to the country by a Belgian PM in last 20 years.

The star of the day was India’s Zorawar.

India's light tank, Zorawar As the country’s first indigenous light tank, Zorawar was developed in just 19 months, reported the Economic Times. It is designed specifically for high-altitude warfare in the Himalayas.

At around 25 tonnes, Zorawar is said to be lighter than the Type 15. However, the new tank remains comparably armed, according to an ET report. The tank has been designed to operate in extreme terrain and low-oxygen levels.

Significance of Zorawar The Zorawar has been developed as a light and mobile armoured platform, specifically for the high-altitude terrain.

Due to its relatively low weight, it can be fully airlifted by C-17 Globemaster aircraft, multiple reports suggested. The tank comes with a speed of up to 70 km/h and a range of 450 km, Economic Times reported. It is said to use hydropneumatic suspension for rugged terrain and is powered by a Cummins 760hp diesel engine paired with a Renk transmission.

Weapons used in Zorawar The Zorawar’s firepower is reportedly anchored by a Belgian John Cockerill 3105 turret, which mounts a 105mm rifled gun with an autoloader.

It is also fitted with a coaxial 7.62mm machine gun and a 12.7mm remote-controlled weapon station, added the report.

The tank is additionally believed to have twin launchers, both capable of firing Nag Mk2 anti-tank guided missiles.

Meaning behind naming Zorawar The tank comes with a unique name, sparking curiosity among netizens. Turns out, it is named after General Zorawar Singh, a 19th-century Dogra Army general known as the “Conqueror of Ladakh”.

The name connects the tank with the region where it is intended to operate, the high-altitude warfare in the Himalayas.

Other light tanks of India The Indian Army has historically relied on light tanks in the region.

The Stuart light tank was used to capture the Zoji La pass in 1948. The AMX-13 later saw action in Chushul in 1962 and helped in the Chhamb sector in 1965.

Trials of Zorawar Reportedly, Zorawar prototypes have completed high-altitude trials in Nyoma, Ladakh, at an altitude of more than 4,200 metres.

The prototypes have successfully fired multiple rounds during the trials, it is said.

The Indian Army has reportedly placed an initial order for 59 Zorawar tanks, against a total requirement of 354 tanks.

A competition is expected to be held for the remaining 295 tanks, added the report.