Zoya Khan becomes India's first transgender operator of Common Service Centre

Union Minister for Communications, Electronics & Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday announced that Zoya Khan is India's first transgender operator of a Common Service Centre (CSC) in Gujarat.

"Zoya Khan is India's first transgender operator of Common Service Centre from Vadodara district of Gujarat. She has started CSC work with telemedicine consultation," read Prasad's tweet.

He further said Khan through the service wants to support the transgender community by making them digitally literate.

"Her vision is to support the transgender community in making them digitally literate and give them better opportunities," Prasad added.

Zoya, resident of Vadodara told ANI, "My training is underway but eventually I would like to learn about all the government schemes and plans to help the poor as well as the people of my community."

CSC scheme is a project under the Digital India Programme that was launched to improve the reachability of the government schemes to rural and remote areas of the country. The scheme which usually employs people from two genders has now announced the employment of India's first transgender operator.

Asif Khan Pathan, District Manager, CSC Vadodara said, "There are over 3.5 lakh Village Level Entrepreneur (VLE) under CSC scheme of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology across India. These VLEs works in 300 domains like education, health, etc.

"As the country is changing, I thought of involving a transgender to be a VLE in CSC with the support of my colleagues. Zoya, being the first in her community would be involved in the banking and education sectors," Pathan further said.

Prasad further said Khan through the service wants to support the transgender community by making them digitally literate.

"Her vision is to support the transgender community in making them digitally literate and give them better opportunities," Prasad added.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via