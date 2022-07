Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair on 11 July was sent to 14-day judicial custody by Lakhimpur Kheri court in Uttar Pradesh. Zubair was named in a a case registered last year on the charge of promoting enmity.

Earlier on 10 July, Lakhimpur Kheri court summoned Zubair, following the the Lakhimpur Kheri Police obtained a warrant against him, just hours after the Supreme Court granted him five days’ interim bail in connection with a case in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur.

In the Lakhimpur Kheri case, filed in September last year on a court directive, the police moved to the court on 8 July and obtained a ‘warrant B’ against Zubair. Following that they served it to him at Sitapur district jail, where he is lodged. Lakhimpur Kheri SP Sanjiv Suman had confirmed the court has summoned Zubair on 11 July.

ALSO READ: Zubair arrest row: Only domestic payments enabled for Alt News, says Razorpay

According to the case, Ashish Kumar Katiyar – claiming to be a local TV journalist got the case filed on 18 September against Zubair and Twitter at Mohammadi police station in Lakhimpur Kheri, reported Indian Express.

Katiyar in his complaint also claimed that Zubair had circulated false news on content broadcast by his channel, disturbing communal harmony.

Zubair was brought to Sitapur from Delhi on 8 July where he was earlier lodged in jail in connection with a separate case filed last week. He has not been granted bail in the case lodged against him in Delhi. However, he was granted interim bail in Sitapur case later on the same day.