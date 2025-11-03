Subscribe

Zubeen Garg Death: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma claims singer was murdered; SIT chargesheet likely on December 8

Zubeen Garg death: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the SIT is ready and will submit its report soon.

Written By Swastika Das Sharma
Updated3 Nov 2025, 06:16 PM IST
Zubeen Garg (File Photo)
Zubeen Garg (File Photo)(HT_PRINT)

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday again claimed that singer Zubeen Garg was ‘murdered’, and said that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating his death will submit its report before the court by December 8.

“Today, I am not saying Zubeen Garg's death is an accident, it is a murder. We will have to submit the chargesheet of Zubeen Garg murder case before December 17. I have given the target to submit the chargesheet by December 8. We are ready,” he said.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)

 
 
