Zubeen Garg Death: Assam CM warns against fake AI images, slams ‘not true fans’ in Facebook post

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has issued a stern warning against those circulating AI-generated or digitally manipulated images related to the death of celebrated singer Zubeen Garg, cautioning that such actions could lead to “strict legal action.”

The warning follows the viral spread of an image purportedly showing festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta and Zubeen Garg’s manager Siddharth Sharma smiling despite being under arrest—an image authorities have since flagged as fabricated.

Zubeen Garg Death: Why did the Assam CM issue the warning? In a strongly worded Facebook post, Chief Minister Sarma condemned what he described as deliberate attempts to exploit the singer’s death for political motives.

“Some people have been seen spreading misinformation and abusing Zubeen Garg’s sudden death for political gain. Some people are trying to disturb Assam with photoshop edited photos to defame the Assam government. These guys are definitely not true fans of Zubeen Garg, they are somewhat criminals,” — Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Chief Minister.

Sarma said that spreading false visuals and narratives about the ongoing probe not only misleads the public but also disrespects the memory of the late artist, who was among Assam’s most beloved cultural icons.

Zubeen Garg Death: What are the police doing about the fake images? The Assam Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has warned that it is monitoring social media platforms for doctored visuals and misinformation related to the case.

“Assam police is strictly monitoring the social media platforms. If anyone is found spreading ‘fake AI generated pics or fake news’ strict legal action will be initiated against them,” — Assam CID, in a post on X (formerly Twitter)

Mahanta and Sharma were arrested in Delhi on Wednesday and transported to Guwahati, where they have been remanded to 14-day custody under the CID. Two others were also taken into custody on suspicion of foul play in Garg’s death.

What is known so far about Zubeen Garg’s death? Zubeen Garg, 52, passed away on 19 September in Singapore, where he was attending the 60th anniversary of India-Singapore diplomatic relations and the India-ASEAN Year of Tourism celebrations.

According to the autopsy report, Zubeen Garg died from drowning while swimming off a Singapore island—not while scuba diving, as initially reported.

His sudden death triggered an outpouring of grief across Assam and raised questions over the circumstances leading up to the tragedy. More than 60 FIRs have been lodged across the state against Mahanta, the chief organiser of the Northeast India Festival, and nearly 10 others.

A court in Assam on Friday also remanded Garg’s band members Shekharjyoti Goswami and Amritprabha Mahanta to 14 days of police custody, after reports emerged that they had been present on the yacht at the time of the incident.

Zubeen Garg Death: What steps is the Assam government taking? Chief Minister Sarma announced on Friday that a judicial panel would be constituted to investigate Garg’s death.

The probe will be headed by Justice Soumitra Saikia of the Gauhati High Court, and will examine all circumstances surrounding the case.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma urged the public to assist the inquiry:

“I appeal to people to come forward with any information and videos that may be connected with the singer’s death,” he said.

Meanwhile, both the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax (I-T) Department are expected to join the investigation to probe alleged financial irregularities and the acquisition of benami properties linked to event manager Mahanta.

Zubeen Garg Death: What are the latest developments in court? Mahanta has filed a petition before the Supreme Court of India, seeking the transfer of the investigation from the Assam Police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) to a central agency, such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

He alleged that he faces “serious threats to his life and personal liberty due to public and media outrage.”

Zubeen Garg Death: A case that continues to grip Assam Zubeen Garg’s passing has shaken the cultural fabric of Assam, where he was not only an acclaimed singer but also a unifying symbol of Assamese identity.