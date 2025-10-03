Subscribe

Zubeen Garg death case: Assam court sends 2 band members to 14-day police custody

Zubeen Garg death case: The two band members were present on the yacht in Singapore when Garg died while swimming in the sea on September 19.

Updated3 Oct 2025, 02:53 PM IST
Zubeen Garg death case: A court in Assam on Friday sent Zubeen Garg's band members Shekharjyoti Goswami and Amritprabha Mahanta to 14 days of police custody in connection with the death of the iconic singer.

Drummer Goswami and co-singer Mahanta were arrested on Thursday after days of interrogation, officials told PTI.

The two band members were present on the yacht in Singapore when Garg died while swimming in the sea on September 19. Garg visited Singapore to participate in the three-day North East Festival.

4 accused arrested; interrogation underway

The latest development comes few days after Zubeen Garg's manager and festival organiser were nabbed from Delhi.

Munna Prasad Gupta, the Special DGP of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), told PTI that the Chief Judicial Magistrate of Kamrup Metropolitan district accepted the plea for further interrogation and sent the duo to 14 days of police remand.

“The interrogation of all the four arrested accused is underway," said Gupta.

Zubeen Garg death case: What we know so far

