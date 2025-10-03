Zubeen Garg death case: Assam court sends 2 band members to 14-day police custody

Zubeen Garg death case: A court in Assam on Friday sent Zubeen Garg's band members Shekharjyoti Goswami and Amritprabha Mahanta to 14 days of police custody in connection with the death of the iconic singer.

Advertisement

Drummer Goswami and co-singer Mahanta were arrested on Thursday after days of interrogation, officials told PTI.

The two band members were present on the yacht in Singapore when Garg died while swimming in the sea on September 19. Garg visited Singapore to participate in the three-day North East Festival.

4 accused arrested; interrogation underway The latest development comes few days after Zubeen Garg's manager and festival organiser were nabbed from Delhi.

Munna Prasad Gupta, the Special DGP of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), told PTI that the Chief Judicial Magistrate of Kamrup Metropolitan district accepted the plea for further interrogation and sent the duo to 14 days of police remand.

“The interrogation of all the four arrested accused is underway," said Gupta.

Advertisement

Zubeen Garg death case: What we know so far As per initial reports, Garg fell into the sea after a scuba diving accident and lost consciousness. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment. However, he breathed his last in the intensive care unit.

Following his death, an autopsy was carried out in Singapore. However, the Assam government ordered another autopsy after the singer's mortal remains returned to India.

On Friday, the Singapore Police shared Zubeen Garg's autopsy report with India, urging the public not to spread videos.

To date, four individuals – including Zubeen Garg's manager, festival organiser, drummer and co-singer have been sent to police custody in connection with Garg's death.

Garg's untimely death sparked a wave of grief across India, with people across the country coming out in droves to mourn the loss of the singer.

Assam government also declared a 3-day state mourning for the singer.