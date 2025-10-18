Zubeen Garg death case: Nine people arrested for violence during transfer of 5 accused to Baksa jail in Assam

Assam Police have arrested nine people in connection with the violent protests in Baksa district that erupted this week during the transfer of accused individuals in the Zubeen Garg death case.

The protests began near the Baksa district jail on Wednesday after a court in Guwahati remanded five of the accused to judicial custody. Protesters violently demonstrated as the five were brought to the facility. They hurled stones at the vehicles carrying the accused and torched multiple other vehicles.

Several people, including police personnel and media persons, were injured in the violence.

To quell the situation, police used a baton-charge and fired tear gas shells.

Zubeen Garg Death Case Investigation Baksa Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ujjal Pratim Baruah said that several other individuals involved in the protests have been identified, and a search operation is currently underway to nab them.

“We have arrested nine people so far. More have been identified. Some of the accused are absconding but we will apprehend them soon. We have taken this investigation very seriously, and a team is taking it forward. The media, local people, all are helping us,” the SSP said.

Baruah also said: “true fans of Garg have nothing to worry as those who incited the violence in the guise of being fans have been identified.”

The case stems from the death of Zubeen Garg, who died while swimming in the sea in Singapore on September 19. He was in Singapore to participate in the 4th North East India Festival (NEIF).

A 10-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) from the CID of the Assam Police is investigating the death of the popular Assamese singer-composer, Zubeen Garg.

The general law and order situation in Baksa has since returned to normal, leading to the restoration of mobile internet and data services on Friday. However, prohibitory orders under Section 163 of BNSS remain in force in Mushalpur town, where the jail is located, and surrounding areas.

The security has also been significantly tightened in and around the jail where the accused are currently lodged.

The five key accused who were brought at Baksa jail include: NEIF chief organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Garg’s manager Siddhartha Sharma, Zubeen’s cousin and police officer Sandipan Garg, personal security officers Nandeswar Bora and Prabin Baishya.

Two other individuals arrested in the death case—Garg’s band members Shekharjyoti Goswami and Amritprava Mahanta—were also remanded to judicial custody by the Kamrup (Metro) chief judicial magistrate on Friday, but they have been taken to the Haflong prison in Dima Hasao district.