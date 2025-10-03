Zubeen Garg death: Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta moves Supreme Court for transfer of probe to CBI or NIA

North East India Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, who has been arrested over the death of Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, moved the Supreme Court on Friday, seeking a transfer of the investigation from the state Crime Investigation Department (CID) to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Mahanta, who was arrested by the Assam Police on Wednesday along with Garg's manager Siddharth Sharma, also sought a direction to appoint a retired Supreme Court judge to supervise and monitor the probe into the popular singer's death.

Whereas Mahanta was arrested after landing in Delhi while returning from Singapore, Sharma was arrested while travelling discreetly, having gone into hiding earlier, according to the Assam Police CID Special DGP Munna Prasad Gupta.

Earlier on Friday, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) shared a copy of Garg's autopsy report as well as their preliminary findings with Indian authorities, urging people not to share media relating to the circumstances of the the deceased.

Although Singaporean authorities had earlier ruled out foul play, with Garg's cause of death listed as drowning, the arrests in the case that is being probed in India rose to four on Thursday, with the CID of the Assam Police arrested co-musician Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and co-singer Amritprava Mahanta.

Both Goswami and Amritprava were sent to 14 days' police custody on Friday, a day after Mahanta and Sharma were remanded to the same.

The Assam CID has also added a murder charge section under the BNS Act in the registered case.

The 52-year-old Assamese music icon died on September 19 during a diving accident in Singapore, where he had gone to perform at the North East India Festival.