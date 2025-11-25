Zubeen Garg death ‘plain and simple murder’: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma doubles down in assembly

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has once again claimed that the death of iconic singer Zubeen Garg was a case of murder.

Advertisement

He had earlier made similar claims on 2 and 3 November, but this time Sarma said this inside the Assam assembly.

The special investigation team (SIT) that has been investigating Garg's death has now added charges of murder to the case.

Sarma made the comment during a discussion under an adjournment motion moved by another member of the house on Garg's death.

"After preliminary probe, the Assam Police was sure that it was not a case of culpable homicide, but it was a plain and simple murder..."That is why, section 103 of BNS was added to the case within three days of his death," the chief minister also said, as per PTI.

"One of the accused killed Garg and others helped him. Four to five people are being booked in the murder case," Sarma claimed.

Advertisement

"Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddharth Sharma, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, Amritprava Mahanta who are currently in jail only because of murder case. This case has been registered under Section 61, 105, 106 and 103 of BNS. This is a plain and simple case of murder. That is the case of SIT," he also said, as per ANI.

Seven individuals have been arrested in connection to the case while 252 witnesses have been examined and 29 items seized in connection with the case, as per a PTI report.

"After the chargesheet in the murder case is submitted in December, the probe will be expanded to include negligence, criminal breach of trust and other aspects," PTI also quoted the CM as saying.

Advertisement

Sarma, who also holds the home portfolio, said that the investigating team will be filing a "watertight chargesheet, and the motive behind the crime will shock the people of the state".

Also Read | Zubeen Gargs wife remembers late singer with emotional post on his 53rd birthday

The singer passed away in Singapore on 19 September while he was swimming. It was earlier reported that the chargesheet will be filed on 8 December.

MHA in contact with Singapore Sarma said that the MHA has requested the Singapore government to help the Assam government through the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) in Zubeen Garg case.

"The MHA has requested the Singapore government to help the Assam government through Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) and despite this Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar talked with the Singapore authority. The Singapore authority has allowed the Assam police to visit Singapore and we met the Singapore authority on October 21. The Singapore authority sent our required documents to the Assam government on November 4," the CM said.

Advertisement

Who are the people arrested in the case? Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddharth Sharma (Zubeen's manager), Shekhar Jyoti Goswami (bandmate), Amritprava Mahanta (co-singer), Sandipan Garg (Zubeen's cousin), and his two PSOs, Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishy.