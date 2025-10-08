Zubeen Garg death: Sandipan Garg, singer's cousin and Assam Police DSP, arrested

Zubeen Garg death: As the probe into the death of popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg continues, police arrested singer's cousin and Assam Police DSP, Sandipan Garg, in connection with the death case. New details in the death case have aroused suspicions after Special Investigating Team (SIT) recently discovered a financial transaction worth around ₹1 crore, which was made from the bank accounts of Garg's security personnel.

Zubeen Garg’s cousin and Assam Police DSP Sandipan Garg arrested' “Zubeen Garg’s cousin and Assam Police DSP Sandipan Garg was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the singer's death in Singapore last month,” PTI quoted a senior official as saying.

This marks fifth arrest in the high-profile case, PTI reported. The 52-year-old singer, famous for his Bihu album Ujan Piriti, died under mysterious circumstances in Singapore on September 19 while swimming in the sea.

The other four arrested in the case include that of North East India Festival chief organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, the singer's manager Siddharth Sharma and his two band members - Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amrit Prabha Mahanta. All of those arrested in connection with the case earlier, are now in police custody.

Informing about Sandipan Garg's arrest, CID Special DGP Munna Prasad Gupta said, “We have arrested Sandipan Garg. Now, we are doing the necessary legal formalities,” PTI reported. Another senior officer added, “Our team has taken him to a court here. We will seek police remand.”

Zubeen Garg death mystery Zubeen Garg's death mystery has been in the spotlight for almost a month after more than 60 FIRs were filed across the state against Mahanta, Sharma and several others. This prompted Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to instruct the DGP to transfer all cases to the CID and register a consolidated case for a thorough investigation.

Zubeen Garg's untimely and mysterious death surfaced at a time the music icon had gone to the Southeast Asian nation to attend the 4th edition of the North East India Festival, organised by Shyamkanu Mahanta and his company. According to Himanta Biswa Sarma, the government requested the Income Tax Department and the Enforcement Directorate to probe the financial angle of the case.

It is important to note that a number of people from the Assamese community living in Singapore had been on a yacht trip with the singer before his death.