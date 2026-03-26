Zubeen Garg’s cause of death revealed: Singapore coroner’s report addresses foul play related to Assamese singer

Zubeen Garg’s cause of death has been revealed. A Singapore coroner's inquiry has concluded that the beloved Assamese singer-composer’s death was an accidental drowning. There’s no evidence of foul play.

Zubeen Garg was a cultural icon in Assam. He sang in over 40 languages and dialects across a 33-year career.

The 52-year-old rebel artist, known for his anti-establishment takes, died on 19 September 2025. He drowned in the sea off Singapore's coast. He earlier travelled to the city-state to perform at a programme the following day. A day before the show, he went out on a yacht with a group of people and entered the sea twice to swim.

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The coroner's report revealed that Garg had consumed alcohol at the time of the incident. His blood alcohol level was more than four times above the accepted drink-driving limit.

The report noted that the alcohol had likely impaired his judgment. Maybe that’s why he removed his life jacket during his first swim. He did not wear it when he entered the water again.

During his second swim, he lost consciousness, and his face became submerged. Others on the yacht noticed immediately, swam to him and lifted his head above water. The coroner found no evidence of any delay in administering first aid.

Singapore coroner Adam Nakhoda concluded that Garg's death was "simply due to an unfortunate and tragic accidental drowning".

“There was no reason to disagree with the Police Coast Guard's conclusion that there was no foul play and that Garg's death was simply due to an unfortunate and tragic accidental drowning," the BBC quoted Nakhoda as saying.

Meanwhile, the case has already become politically charged in India. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma previously described it as "plain and simple murder". Sarma, however, hasn’t provided any evidence.

Seven people, including Garg's manager, remain in custody in Assam on murder charges. All seven have denied any wrongdoing.

The interest in ‘Zubeen Garg’ was high on Google India during 24-25 March:

View full Image View full Image The interest in ‘Zubeen Garg’ was high on Google India during 24-25 March ( Google India )

Zubeen Garg: The rebel Beyond his music, Zubeen Garg was known as a fearless rebel. He refused to conform to social, political or religious expectations.

In the 1990s, he openly defied diktats from the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA), which had banned Hindi songs during Bihu festivals. Garg insisted that culture must remain open and free.

Garg later became a prominent face of the Anti-CAA protests in Assam. Hi song "Politics Nokoriba Bandhu" became an anthem for the movement.

Born into a Brahmin family, Zubeen Garg publicly discarded his sacred thread. He declared that he had no caste or religion and identified himself as a free man.

He frequently criticised both the government and religious authorities. He spoke on issues, ranging from deforestation to animal sacrifice in temples.