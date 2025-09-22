Zubeen Garg’s funeral: Singer's last rites, second postmortem to take place on Tuesday; Assam govt to build memorials

Zubeen Garg's journey to the cremation ground will start at 7.30 am on September 23 from the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex, where his mortal remains have been placed for people to pay tribute, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The state government has decided to build two memorials in his honour as a mark of respect.

Advertisement

As per a report by PTI, Sarma, who assessed preparations at the cremation site in Kamarkuchi NC village under Sonapur revenue circle, said the second postmortem of Zubeen Garg's body will happen on Tuesday at Guwahati hospital after demand from a section of people. He also announced closure of all schools, colleges and universities across the state tomorrow, including government offices in Kamrup (Metro) district.

“10 bighas of land has been acquired by the Government here. We have decided that this will be a good place for a memorial...Preparations are fully underway,” ANI quoted Assam Minister and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) Working President, Keshab Mahanta as saying. “The Assam Government has decided to build the memorial here, as per the wishes of his family members. There is a lot of love and respect for him. He was a very popular artist...That is why people from all over Assam and the entire country are visiting here,” Assam Minister Atul Bora said.

Advertisement

A bus has been arranged to take family members and close relatives to the cremation site, located about 20 km from the sports complex, as no private vehicles will be permitted to join the procession. Singer's wife Garima Saikia Garg will join him in the ambulance besides some Assam government's officials.

Advertisement

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju will attend the ceremony on behalf of the central government, along with representatives from various state governments.

Assam Police personnel will carry the singer’s coffin from the national highway near Kamarkuchi to the cremation ground, where they will give a gun salute in his honor. Following this, priests will perform the final rituals before Zubeen Garg is cremated, Sarma said. To ensure the procession proceeds without disruption, the highway will be closed to traffic up to Jorabat for four to five hours, he mentioned.

“Arrangements are also being made to screen Zubeen's last rites at possible public venues so that people may together view and bid a final farewell to him. The state government will make arrangements for the immersion of his ashes and the 13th day rituals at Jorhat, where Garima and other family members will be present. We are keeping a close watch on anti-social elements who are trying to create law and order issues during this tragedy,” Sarma added.

Advertisement

Additionally, the Assam government has declared Monday and Tuesday as dry days, and the Meghalaya government has ordered the closure of all liquor stores along the route of the funeral procession on its side.

Zubeen was in Singapore for the Northeast Indian Festival. He died in a tragic scuba diving accident on September 19. "He was immediately given CPR before being rushed to Singapore General Hospital. Despite efforts to save him, he was declared deceased in the ICU around 2:30 PM IST," the festival organisers' statement read, according to ANI.