Zubeen Garg's cousin and cop, Sandipan, suspended after arrest

Singer Zubeen Garg’s cousin, Assam Police DSP Sandipan Garg, was arrested on Wednesday, October 8, in connection with the singer’s death in Singapore last month, a senior officer said. His arrest brings the total number of people held in the case to five.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate of Kamrup Metropolitan district remanded the DSP to seven days of police custody, following which he was suspended from service with immediate effect.

A special investigation team under the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Assam Police is probing into the singer’s death.

Summons have been issued to 10 persons who were associated with Assam Association Singapore after they failed to appear before the investigation agency.

Meanwhile, Zubeen Garg's personal security officers (PSOs_ were also suspended after huge financial transactions were found in their accounts.

CID Special DGP Munna Prasad Gupta said, “We have arrested Sandipan Garg. We are now completing the necessary legal formalities.”

The police are also verifying if he had permission to travel to Singapore.

“The department is also verifying if he had taken proper permission from the government for travelling to Singapore. As per the service rule, a public servant cannot travel abroad without proper permission from the government,” he said.

If je's released from judicial custody during the period of suspension, “the headquarters of Shri Sandipan Garg, APS, if released from judicial custody, will be Assam Police Headquarters, Ulubari, Guwahati, subject to review, if deemed necessary.”

Who is Sandipan Garg? Sandipan Garg was working as the co-district in-charge superintendent of Boko-Chhaygaon in Kamrup. Since Zubeen Garg's death, Sandipan has been interrogated several times.

So far, it is known that Sandipan was reportedly present with the singer on the yacht when she died while swimming in the sea.

North East India Festival chief organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, the singer's manager Siddharth Sharma, and his two band members - Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amrit Prabha Mahanta - were apprehended. They are now in police custody.