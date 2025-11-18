Zubeen Garg's death: Assam gets Centre's nod to initiate proceedings against accused on singer’s 53rd birth anniversary

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Tuesday that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has formally granted sanction, under Section 208 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), allowing the state government to initiate legal proceedings against people linked to the death of singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore. This approval enables the police to file a charge sheet in the matter.

The development came as Assam celebrated the singer's 53rd birth anniversary on Tuesday.

Sarma clarified that Section 208 of the BNSS mandates that if a crime is committed outside of India, a court can only take up the case after receiving prior sanction from the central government.

The Chief Minister described the sanction as a crucial legal step, which allows the administration to file a charge sheet and proceed firmly and lawfully towards the trial. He affirmed the government's commitment to filing the charge sheet against the accused parties by 10 December this year.

The CM said that today ''marks the 53rd birthday of our beloved Zubeen Garg — a day that reminds us of his music, his voice, and his irreplaceable place in Assam’s heart''.

"On this very day, the Hon'ble Union Home Minister Sri @AmitShah Ji has granted the required sanction under Section 208 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to proceed against the accused linked to Zubeen's death in Singapore," Sarma said in a social media post on X.

Garg passed away in Singapore on 19 September while he was on a trip to attend the North East India Festival (NEIF). Following his cremation in Guwahati, multiple First Information Reports (FIRs) were lodged. In response, the state government constituted a Special Investigating Team (SIT) under the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to probe the circumstances of the death.

Subsequently, seven individuals were apprehended in connection with the case. Those arrested included the festival organiser, Shyamkanu Mahanta, his manager Siddhartha Sharma, his cousin Sandipan Garg, musician Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, singer Amritprabha Mahanta, and two personal security officers (PSOs).

CM Sarma had previously stated in October that the SIT's charge sheet would be submitted within the statutory three-month period, and that investigations were proceeding as anticipated. He reiterated the Assam government's serious stance on Zubeen Garg's death, vowing to "definitely ensure justice to him and nobody will be spared in that context." The standard period given to submit a charge sheet is three months, and the police have been instructed to adhere to that timeline.

The Chief Minister also noted that the SIT had assured him the investigation would be completed by the end of November, with the charge sheet most likely being submitted during the first week of December. Furthermore, the Assam cabinet recently resolved to request the Gauhati High Court to establish a fast-track court to expedite the decision and delivery of justice in the Zubeen Garg death case.