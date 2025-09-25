Zubeen Garg's death: SIT raids residences of NE festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, manager Siddhartha Sharma

The Assam Police's Special Investigating Team (SIT), probing the death of singer Zubeen Garg, reportedly conducted raids at the residences of Northeast India Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta and his manager Siddhartha Sharma on Thursday.

Officials told news agency PTI that an SIT team visited the Geetanagar residence of Mahanta, where none of his family members, except for two helpers, were present.

Another team went to Sharma's apartment in Dhirenpara area and found it locked. The apartment's lock was broken in the presence of a magistrate, and a search was conducted by the team.

Sharma's mother, brother and sister also lived in the apartment, but they were not seen since the day Zubeen died, according to residents of the building.

Zubeen death: What the SIT is probing? The Assam government has constituted a 10-member SIT, led by Special DGP MP Gupta, to investigate the singer's death in Singapore.

Zubeen Garg passed away in Singapore on September 19 after an alleged drowning incident. His body was flown to Delhi and later transported to Assam on a commercial flight that landed in Guwahati on Sunday morning. Garg was in Singapore for the Northeast India Festival.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday the state government would recommend a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry if at any stage the SIT probe into singer Zubeen Garg’s death in Singapore is found to be "unsatisfactory".

The Assam government has banned Mahanta and any organisation associated with him from holding any functions or festivals within the state.