Zubeen Garg's manager, event organiser 'conspired to kill', singer was 'poisoned': Report reveals shocking details

Zubeen Garg's band member and the key witness, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami has revealed shocking details about the Assamese singer's death, accusing his manager Siddharth Sharma and event organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta of poisoning the singer. He alleged that the death was a conspiracy.

According to News 18, Goswami – in his remand note has alleged that the choice of a foreign location—specifically the Pan Pacific Hotel in Singapore—was an attempt to cover up the murder and make the death appear accidental.

Zubeen Garg, who was in Singapore for the 60th anniversary of India-Singapore diplomatic relations and to celebrate the India-ASEAN Year of Tourism, passed away on September 19. The 52-year-old singer's autopsy report revealed that he died due to drowning while swimming off a Singapore island.

What did Goswami claim? As per the remand memo accessed by News 18, Goswami claimed that when Zubeen Garg was reportedly frothing at the mouth and nose—Sharma was allegedly heard shouting, “Jabo de, jabo de” (let him go).

Goswami also claimed that Sharma dismissed these critical warning signs of frothing as mere ‘acid reflux’ instead of seeking urgent medical help, a negligence witnesses believe accelerated Zubeen’s death.

Goswami also emphasised that Zubeen was an ‘expert swimmer’, suggesting he could not have drowned naturally, and alleged that Sharma tried to suppress evidence by instructing Goswami not to share any video footage of the yacht incident.

Zubeen Garg death case: What we know so far To date, a total of four people have been sent to police custody in connection with Zubeen Garg's death. They are: Siddharth Sharma( Garg's manager), event organiser (Shyamkanu Mahanta), and band members Goswami and the co-singer.

Following Garg's death, an autopsy was carried out in Singapore. However, the Assam government ordered another autopsy after the singer's mortal remains returned to India.

