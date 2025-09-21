Zubeen Garg's manager, fest organiser booked after singer's death: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

A day after singer Zubeen Garg died in Singapore while he was on a yacht trip with some friends, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that multiple FIRs have been registered against Shyamkanu Mahanta, the organiser of North East India Festival in Singapore, and Siddharth Sharma, the manager of singer Zubeen Garg.

Among other things, Sarma also added that the Assam Police has also been told to transfer the case to CID.

The CM said in Guwahati, “His post mortem has been completed and the body handed over to those who were with him in presence of Indian embassy officials...He will reach New Delhi on Saturday night and will likely arrive in Guwahati early on Sunday...”

“Multiple FIRs have been filed against Shri Syamkanu Mahanta and Shri Sidharth Sarma in connection with...demise of our beloved Zubeen Garg. I have directed the @DGPAssamPolice to transfer all the FIRs to the CID and to register a consolidated case for a thorough investigation,” Sarma said on X.

He said in another post, “I spoke to the High Commissioner of Singapore, His Excellency Simon Wong, and requested a detailed enquiry into the circumstances leading to the untimely demise of our beloved Zubeen Garg...”

Mortal remains arrive in Delhi: Earlier on Sunday, Sarma received the mortal remains of Garg at the Indira Gandhi International Airport Terminal 4 in New Delhi.

According to an official release, the Chief Minister arrived in the national capital on Saturday evening to receive the singer's mortal remains.

He placed a floral wreath on the coffin carrying the embalmed body of the singer at around 12.55 am. Sarma also laid a gamocha on the coffin.

The mortal remains were carried from Singapore by Air India Flight AI 2116 and then to a special chartered flight for onward journey to Guwahati.

Garg drowned on Friday while swimming at Lazarus Island, Singapore. He was 52. The singer had gone to participate in the North East India Festival. His mortal remains will be kept at the Sarusajai Sports Complex on Sunday to enable people to pay their last respects.