Zubeen Garg's wife reacts to band member's shocking allegations on ‘conspiracy,’ ‘poisoning’: ‘If someone…’

Zubeen Garg's wife, Garima Saikia Garg reacted to the shocking allegations made by the deceased singer's band member that he was ‘poisoned’ . She said that if anyone is found guilty of the 'conspiracy,' the person should get “ultimate punishment.”

Advertisement

“If someone has done something that wrong and is proven guilty, the ultimate punishment should be given to that person...Zubeen Garg has to get justice,” Garg's wife told reporters.

On Friday, Zubeen Garg's bandmate, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami – in his ‘Detailed Grounds of Arrest’ – alleged that Garg was "poisoned" in Singapore and his manager, Siddharth Sharma, and festival organiser, Shyamkanu Mahanta, had "deliberately chosen a foreign venue to conceal their conspiracy".

Asked about the statements made in the case, she said a probe is being carried out, reported ANI.

Zubeen Garg's wife records her statement SIT officer Moramee Das reached the Saika's residence and recorded her statement. "I recorded statements of Garima (Zubeen Garg's wife) and Palmee (Zubeen Garg's sister) today. I can't comment further at this moment because the investigation is still ongoing", the officer said.

Advertisement

Both Siddharth Sharma and Shyamkanu Mahanta have been arrested by police as part of their probe into the death of the famous singer. Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and co-singer Amritprava Mahanta have also been arrested in the case. According to 'Detailed Grounds of Arrest' (remand note), Shekhar Jyoti Goswami alleged that a "conspiracy" was hatched "to portray his death as accidental".

The drummer also said that during "the critical moments" when Zubeen Garg was gasping for breath, almost drowning, "Siddharth Sharma was heard shouting "Jabo de, jabo de" (let him go, let him go)".

Zubeen Garg death Zubeen Garg passed away in Singapore on September 19 after an alleged drowning incident. The singer was in Singapore for the Northeast India Festival. Goswami alleged that Siddharth Sharma, who stayed with him in a Singapore hotel, "had displayed suspicious conduct".