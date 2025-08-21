Zupee Ludo, Snakes and Ladders to remain available as company says money games discontinued

Gaming platform Zupee on Thursday announced that it was discontinuing online money games in line with the government's new Online Gaming Bill 2025.

However, Zupee will remain fully operational and players can play popular games like Ludo, Snake and Ladders, and more on the platform.

“Zupee remains fully operational and our players can continue to enjoy their favourite games on the platform. In line with the new Online Gaming Bill 2025, we are discontinuing paid games, but our hugely popular free titles like Ludo Supreme, Ludo Turbo, Snakes & Ladders, and Trump Card Mania will continue to be available for all users for free,” a Zupee spokesperson has said.

“We remain committed to delivering fun, engaging, and responsible gaming & entertainment experiences to our 150 million users across India for free,” the spokesperson added.

Zupee has gained popularity in the online gaming segment with its money games, and had roped in popular celebrities like Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Kapil Sharma as its brand ambassadors.

Zupee's decision comes along with those of Dream11, MPL and more who have also announced bans on their online money games in line with the Bill, which was passed in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

While Dream11 reportedly communicated the decision to ban online money games to its staff at a town hall on August 20, MPL announced the move in a statement on August 21.

What is The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill? The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025 was passed by the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session of the Parliament.

Introducing the bill in the Upper House, Minister of Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw said it will promote two-thirds of the online gaming industry. However, it will ban online money games, which have become a big problem for society, especially middle-class youth.

