Zurich Airport International selects architects for designing Jewar Airport

The winning design, presented by Nordic, Grimshaw, Haptic and STUP, apparently fits the defined project objectives - "merging Swiss efficiency and Indian hospitality, creating a modern and seamless passenger experience, setting new benchmarks in sustainability for airport terminal buildings in India, envisioning green spaces inside and around the building, offering a concept for a future airport city and providing flexible expansion options to serve 30 million passengers per year in the future," the statement said.