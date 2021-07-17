Zurich Airport signs shareholder agreement for Jewar airport development

According to the shareholder agreement, NIAL will hold one golden share in Yamuna International Airport Pvt Ltd (YIAPL) -- a 100% subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG -- and the right to nominate two directors to the board. YIAPL had been incorporated as a special purpose vehicle (SPV) to develop the greenfield Noida International Airport, on the outskirts of Delhi.

