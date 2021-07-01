Indian drugmaker Zydus Cadila said on Thursday that it has applied for emergency use authorization of its ZyCoV-D three-dose Covid-19 vaccine.

The company called it the "world's first Plasmid DNA vaccine" and said that it is also "safe for children".

If given approval by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), the ZyCoV-D would become the fifth vaccine cleared for use in the country after locally produced Covishield, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, Russia's Sputnik V and the US-made Moderna.

Here's all we know about the vaccine so far:

The ZyCoV-D vaccine has a three-dose regimen, unlike the shots used so far in the country. The company said it also has a needle-free application system.

The vaccine by Zydus was the first to be tested in the adolescent population of the 12-18 years age group in India.

The ZyCoV-D is said to have shown safety and efficacy in a late-stage trial with more than 28,000 volunteers, including 1,000 subjects in the 12-18 year age group.

The tolerability profile of the doses was similar in the adolescent population to that seen in the adult population.

Zydus said it carried out clinical trials for the vaccine in more than 50 sites across the country. However, the trials are not peer-reviewed yet.

The company said its vaccine is 66.6% effective against symptomatic Covid cases and 100% for moderate disease.

ZyCoV-Dis a plasmid DNA vaccine which when injected produces the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and elicits an immune response mediated by the cellular and humoral arms of the human immune system, which play a vital role in protection from disease as well as viral clearance.

The vaccine is stored at 2 to 8 degrees celsius but has shown good stability at temperatures of 25 degrees for at least three months.

The plasmid DNA platform provides ease of manufacturing with minimal biosafety requirements (BSL-1).

According to Zydus, the Plasmid DNA platform also allows generating new constructs quickly to deal with mutations in the virus, such as those already occurring.

Zydus said its study coincided with the peak of India's second wave of infections and affirmed its efficacy against new mutants, especially the Delta variant.

The company plans to manufacture 10-12 crore doses annually.

