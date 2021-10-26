Health Minister says Cadila's COVID vaccine, ZyCov-D to be rolled out as part of India's vaccination programme soon and its pricing is under discussion.

Children's vaccine ZyCoV-D's pricing is under discussion: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya pic.twitter.com/sgQuiyysPz — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2021

The vaccine ZyCoV-D received Emergency Use Authorisation from the drug regulator on August 20 making it the first vaccine to be administered in the age group of 12 to 18 besides adults.

Following the approval of the Zydus Cadila vaccine by the Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) for emergency use, Dr VK Paul, Member (Health) of Niti Aayog on Thursday said that the vaccine will be administered through an applicator which will be used for the first time in India.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital today, Paul said, "Zydus Cadila vaccine is not administered using a conventional syringe or a needle but through an applicator, which will be used for the first time in the country. We are working on the trainers and its logistic issues."

It is the world's first plasmid DNA vaccine for Covid-19. It's a three-dose vaccine that will be administered on day zero, day 28, and day 56. The vaccine has been approved to be administered to adolescents between ages 12 and 18.

Vaccines Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V are being given to only those above 18 years of age and unlike ZyCoV-D, these are two-dose vaccines.

