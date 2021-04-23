NEW DELHI: Zydus Cadila today announced that its has received restricted emergency use approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) V.G. Somani for the use of ‘Virafin’, a pegylated interferon alpha-2b (PegIFN), to treat moderate covid-19 infection in adults.

The drug was originally used in treatment against hepatitis B and C, and is administered in a single dose subcutaneous regimen.

The company said that when administered early on during covid-19, Virafin can help patients recover faster and avoid much of the complications. It will be available on the prescription of a medical specialist for use in a hospital/institutional setup, the company said.

“The fact that we are able to offer a therapy which significantly reduces viral load when given early on can help in better disease management. It comes at a much-needed time for patients and we will continue to provide them access to critical therapies in this battle against covid-19," managing director Sharvil Patel said.

Zydus had earlier this month sought authorisation from the DCGI for the additional indication of hepatitis drug for treating covid-19. The data it had provided was from its phase 3 clinical trials across 20-25 centers in India, which showed that 91.15% of patients treated with Virafin were RT-PCR negative by day 7 as compared to 78.90% on the standard of care arm. The company also claimed that the drug reduced the duration for supplemental oxygen to 56 hours from 84 hours in moderate covid-19 patients.

