Zydus Cadila gets DCGI nod to repurpose hepatitis drug to treat covid-19

Zydus had earlier this month sought authorisation from the DCGI for the additional indication of hepatitis drug for treating covid-19. The data it had provided was from its phase 3 clinical trials across 20-25 centers in India, which showed that 91.15% of patients treated with Virafin were RT-PCR negative by day 7 as compared to 78.90% on the standard of care arm. The company also claimed that the drug reduced the duration for supplemental oxygen to 56 hours from 84 hours in moderate covid-19 patients.