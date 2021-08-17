Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Tuesday said it has received tentative approval from the US health regulator — United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA)— to market Lenalidomide capsules used for the treatment of various types of cancers.

In a statement, the company said it has received tentative approval from the USFDA to market Lenalidomide capsules in the strengths of 2.5 mg, 5 mg,10 mg, 15 mg, 20 mg, and 25 mg. The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at the SEZ, Ahmedabad.

Lenalidomide is used to treat various types of cancers. It works by slowing or stopping the growth of cancer cells. It is also used to treat anemia in patients with certain blood/bone marrow disorders, the company said.

The group now has 320 approvals and has so far filed over 400 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since the commencement of its filing process.

Cadila is also making needle-free Covid-19 vaccine - 'ZyCoV-D', which is likely to get the emergency use authorisation (EUA) approval this week.

Currently, the Indian government has authorised five vaccines for Covid-19 which include, Covishield, Covaxin, Sputnik V, Moderna's vaccine, and J&J's single-dose vaccine.

Last month, the company said that it had applied for emergency use authorisation with the Indian drug regulator for its three-dose Covid vaccine ZyCoV-D, and plans to manufacture 10-12 crore doses annually.

The company has conducted the largest clinical trial for its Covid vaccine in India so far in over 50 centres.

This was also the first time that any COVID-19 vaccine has been tested in the adolescent population in the 12-18 years age group in India, Zydus Cadila said in a regulatory filing.

