The drug will be manufactured at the group’s formulation manufacturing facility at SEZ Ahmedabad. The group now has 325 approvals and has so far filed over 400 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.
The Ahmedabad-based Zydus Cadila is a pharmaceutical major that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies. The group employs over 23000 people worldwide.
Meanwhile, Zydus Cadila will supply 1 crore doses of ZyCoV-D, the world's first Plasmid DNA COVID-19 vaccine, to the government of India, reports suggest, adding that the Centre placed an initial order for one crore doses of the vaccine.