Zydus Cadila's covid-19 vaccine to be introduced very shortly: Govt

Bhushan said that at least 69% of the country’s population over 18 years of age have received at least one dose of the vaccine. More than 86.51 crore (86,51,52,695) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category. Further, more than 63.69 Lakh doses (63,69,890) are in the pipeline, the union health ministry said in a separate statement. More than 5 Crore (5,00,46,000) balance and unutilized covid-19 Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.