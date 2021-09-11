OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Zydus Cadila's Covid vaccine ZyCoV-D likely to be launched in early Oct: Report

The Centre is expecting Zydus Cadila's needle-free coronavirus vaccine ZyCoV-D to be available in early October, according to news agency ANI's report.

Indigenously developed Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D last month received approval for Emergency Use Authorisation from the drug regulator, making it the first vaccine in India which would be administered in the age group of 12-18 years.

Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V vaccines are being given to only those above 18 years and unlike ZyCoV-D, which is three-dose, these are administered in two doses.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout