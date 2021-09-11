The Centre is expecting Zydus Cadila's needle-free coronavirus vaccine ZyCoV-D to be available in early October, according to news agency ANI 's report.

Indigenously developed Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D last month received approval for Emergency Use Authorisation from the drug regulator, making it the first vaccine in India which would be administered in the age group of 12-18 years.

Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V vaccines are being given to only those above 18 years and unlike ZyCoV-D, which is three-dose, these are administered in two doses.

