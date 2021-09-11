Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Zydus Cadila's Covid vaccine ZyCoV-D likely to be launched in early Oct: Report

Zydus Cadila's Covid vaccine ZyCoV-D likely to be launched in early Oct: Report

Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D last month received approval for Emergency Use Authorisation from the drug regulator.
1 min read . 09:23 PM IST Livemint

  • Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V vaccines are being given to only those above 18 years and unlike ZyCoV-D, which is three-dose, these are administered in two doses

The Centre is expecting Zydus Cadila's needle-free coronavirus vaccine ZyCoV-D to be available in early October, according to news agency ANI's report.

Indigenously developed Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D last month received approval for Emergency Use Authorisation from the drug regulator, making it the first vaccine in India which would be administered in the age group of 12-18 years.

Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V vaccines are being given to only those above 18 years and unlike ZyCoV-D, which is three-dose, these are administered in two doses.

