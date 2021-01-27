OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Zydus Cadila’s vaccine shows immune response in animals against covid-19
Photo: iStock
Photo: iStock

Zydus Cadila’s vaccine shows immune response in animals against covid-19

2 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2021, 06:34 PM IST Leroy Leo

  • The researchers evaluated the immunogenicity potential of Zydus’ plasmid DNA vaccine candidate in mice, guinea pig, and rabbit models
  • Unlike Covaxin and Covishield which are two-dose vaccines given as an intramuscular injection, Zydus Cadila’s ZyCoV-D requires three shots given intradermally

Zydus Cadila’s vaccine candidate ZyCoV-D showed an immune response in animals like mice, guinea pigs, and rabbits, according to a pre-print of the company’s pre-clinical studies of the vaccine candidate.

“...these initial results demonstrate the immunogenicity of our ZyCoV-D DNA vaccine candidate in multiple animal models. These studies strongly support the clinical evaluation as a vaccine candidate for COVID-19 infection," the pre-print showed.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
The latest development is expected to provide relief to over 1 lakh Indian nationals who had moved to the US along with their spouses for work.

Big relief for spouses of H1B workers as Biden withdraws Trump-era plan to kill H4 work permits

1 min read . 08:08 PM IST
Xiaomi (including POCO) reclaimed the number one spot for the December quarter as well as the full year with 26% market share.

India smartphone market sees 4% dip to 150 mn units in 2020, Q4 shipment up 19%

3 min read . 07:45 PM IST
A health worker checks the body temperature of a man at a mobile clinic at a containment zone

Covid-19: Govt extends guidelines till Feb-end, allows most activities outside containment zones - Details here

3 min read . 07:18 PM IST
Narendra Modi.

PM Narendra Modi to address WEF's Davos Dialogue tomorrow

1 min read . 07:22 PM IST

The results from pre-clinical studies, which have not yet been peer-reviewed, were the first results that Zydus Cadila has published for its covid-19 vaccine candidate ZyCoV-D.

The researchers evaluated the immunogenicity potential of Zydus’ plasmid DNA vaccine candidate in mice, guinea pig, and rabbit models using intradermal route at 25, 100 and 500 microgram dose.

As per the results, the candidate vaccine induced antibody response including neutralizing antibodies against SARS-CoV2 and also provided T-cell immunity.

“The serum IgG (a type of antibody) levels against spike antigen in mice were maintained even after three months post last dosing suggesting a long-term immune response generated by the DNA vaccine candidate," the results showed.

Zydus Cadila has already completed its phase 1 and 2 trial. It is currently conducting a phase 3 study of 28,216 volunteers across five sites in four cities, according to information it provided on the government’s clinical trial registry.

Unlike Covaxin and Covishield which are two-dose vaccines given 28 days apart as an intramuscular injection, Zydus Cadila’s ZyCoV-D requires three shots given intradermally. The second and third shots are given 28 and 56 days after the first.

As per the protocol for the trial, the vaccine will be tested to primarily see how effective it is in preventing confirmed symptomatic covid-19 cases as compared to placebo.

The first interim reading of efficacy of the vaccine will be determined two weeks after the third shot, as per the protocol.

Secondary outcomes of the trial include determining the efficacy of ZyCoV-D at preventing severe infection, death as well as persistence of immune response following the first dose.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout