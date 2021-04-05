Zydus Cadila seeks DCGI nod for hepatitis drug use in hospitalised covid patient

New Delhi: Zydus Cadila has submitted its application to the Drugs Controller General of India V.G. Somani for the repurposing of hepatitis drug PegiHep in hospitalised covid-19 patients after a phase 3 clinical trial, conducted by the company, showed a single dose was significantly better in treating the acute respiratory disease.

In a phase 3 trial of 250 patients across about two dozen centres in India, Zydus Cadila found that 91.2% of patients treated with the drug were RT-PCR negative by the seventh day as compared to 78.9% in patients given standard of care. The drug, originally approved for use in chronic hepatitis B and C patients also reduced the duration for supplemental oxygen to 56 hours from 84 hours in moderate covid-19 patients in the hospital.

Patients in both the arms of the trial received standard of care, including the use of steroids on some patients. Steroids are occasionally prescribed to patients who have breathlessness, which is a symptom of covid-19 as well.

The detailed results of this will be published in a peer-reviewed scientific journal, the company said.

With the trial considered a success, Zydus Cadila has sought permission from the DCGI to include covid-19 treatment as an additional indication for the drug.

“We are encouraged by the results of Phase III study of Pegylated Interferon alpha 2b which has confirmed the potential to reduce virus titres when given earlier in the disease," Zydus Cadila managing director Sharvil Patel said.

Zydus Cadila is conducting a Phase 2 trial of the drug in Mexico and is also seeking permission from the US Food and Drug Administration to initiate a clinical trial in the US.

