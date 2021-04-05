Zydus Cadila seeks DCGI nod for hepatitis drug use in hospitalised covid patient

In a phase 3 trial of 250 patients across about two dozen centres in India, Zydus Cadila found that 91.2% of patients treated with the drug were RT-PCR negative by the seventh day as compared to 78.9% in patients given standard of care. The drug, originally approved for use in chronic hepatitis B and C patients also reduced the duration for supplemental oxygen to 56 hours from 84 hours in moderate covid-19 patients in the hospital.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}