Also, it will become the world’s first DNA vaccine to get the nod in any country.
About the vaccine
ZyCoV-D is a plasmid DNA vaccine that produces the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 and elicits an immune response mediated by the cellular (T lymphocytes immunity) and humoral (antibody-mediated immunity) arms of the human immune system.
The vaccine has shown efficacy of 66.6% against symptomatic Covid cases and 100% for moderate disease.
It is an intradermal vaccine, applied using a ‘needle-free injector’. Zydus claims the needle-free system can lead to a significant reduction in side effects.
Zydus has claimed to have conducted the largest clinical trial for a Covid-19 vaccine in India in over 50 centres. This was also the first time that any Covid-19 vaccine had been tested in the 12-18-year age group in the country.
The vaccine is said to have shown safety and efficacy in a late-stage trial with more than 28,000 volunteers, including 1,000 subjects in the 12-18 year age group.
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint.
Download
our App Now!!