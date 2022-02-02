OPEN APP
Zydus Cadila supplies first consignment of its Covid vaccine ZyCoV-D to Centre

Zydus Cadila's vaccine is the first Covid vaccine that is needle-free and administered using PharmaJet, a needle-free applicator to ensure painless intradermal vaccine delivery which also leads to a significant reduction in any kind of major side effects (HT_PRINT)
 1 min read . Updated: 02 Feb 2022, 09:32 AM IST Livemint

  • ZyCoV-D vaccine is the first DNA plasmid vaccine in the world for human use, developed indigenously by the company against the Covid-19 virus
  • ZyCoV-D has shown good stability at temperatures of around 25 degrees for at least three months

Zydus Cadila has started to supply Covid-19 vaccines to Centre on Wednesday. Zydus Cadila vaccine is priced at 265 per dose, applicator offered at 93 per dose excluding GST.

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has granted restricted emergency use authorisation to the ZyCoV-D vaccine last year. The DNA vaccine produced by Ahmedabad-based Zydus Cadila is a three-dose vaccine. ZyCoV-D is to be administered 28 days apart. The vaccine was given emergency use authorisation (EUA) by the drug regulator on August 20.

It is the first DNA plasmid vaccine in the world for human use, developed indigenously by the company against the Covid-19 virus. It is also the first Covid vaccine that is needle-free and administered using PharmaJet, a needle-free applicator to ensure painless intradermal vaccine delivery which also leads to a significant reduction in any kind of major side effects.

DNA-based vaccinations operate by transferring a genetically modified blueprint of viral genes into small molecules of DNA or genetic material for injection into persons being vaccinated.

ZyCoV-D has shown good stability at temperatures of around 25 degrees for at least three months. The thermostability of the vaccine will help in easy transportation and storage of the vaccine without any problems of fluctuations in temperature.

For prolonged use, a temperature of 2-8 degrees is sufficient. Also being a DNA plasmid vaccine, ZyCoV-D doesn't have any problem associated with vector-based immunity.

