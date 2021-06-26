"In order to further increase vaccine availability and incentivizing the foreign manufacturers, the regulatory process for use of foreign vaccines within India has been accelerated and simplified. It is submitted that the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration of Covid-19 (NEGVAC), after comprehensive deliberations, recommended that vaccines for COVID-19, which have been developed and are being manufactured in foreign countries and which have been granted emergency approval for restricted use by the United States, European Union (EU), United Kingdom, Japan or which are listed in WHO (Emergency Use Listing) may be granted emergency use approval in India," the Central government said.