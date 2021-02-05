OPEN APP
(Representational image) (AFP)
Zydus gets nod for to begin phase 3 trials of its Covid-19 vaccine in India

2 min read . Updated: 05 Feb 2021, 04:30 PM IST Written By Aparna Banerjea

  • The trials for the vaccine are underway and will be tested across 60 locations in 30,000 healthy adult volunteers, the company says
  • Last month, Cadila Healthcare Ltd said that it aims to supply between 100 million to 150 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate ZyCoV-D this calendar year

Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Friday announced that it has received approvals to start Phase III clinical trials of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate ZyCoV-D in India.

"The trials for the vaccine are underway and will be tested across 60 locations in 30,000 healthy adult volunteers in India," the drug firm said in a regulatory filing.

Last month, Cadila Healthcare Ltd said that it aims to supply between 100 million to 150 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate ZyCoV-D this calendar year.

Over 1,000 participants took part in Phase I and II clinical trials of this DNA Vaccine candidate. The interim data indicated that the vaccine is safe and immunogenic when three doses were administered intradermally, according to reports.

Meanwhile, India started its mass vaccination against the virus from 16 January after approving two Covid-19 vaccines from emergency use in the country – Serum Institute of India's locally produced Oxford Covid-19 vaccine Covishield and Bharat Biotech's indigenously manufactured Covaxin.

Cadila Healthcare on Friday reported a 41 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to 527.2 crore for the quarter ended December 2020 on account of robust sales in all segments.

The company had posted a net profit of 373.9 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Cadila Healthcare said in a filing to BSE.

Consolidated revenue of the company stood at 3,795.6 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was 3,638.1 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

During the quarter, the company launched the oral anti-diabetic agent, Dapaglyn (Dapagliflozin) in India for patients suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD), the filing said.

In a separate filing Cadila Healthcare said its board has approved reappointment of Apurva S Diwanji as an Independent Director of the company for the second term of five consecutive years, with effect from May 13, 2021 till May12, 2026.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare, listed entity of Zydus Group, were trading at 481.30 per scrip on BSE, up 0.45 percent from its previous close.


