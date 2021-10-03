Indian drugmaker Zydus Cadila has proposed its three-dose Covid-19 vaccine ZyCov-D to be priced at ₹1,900, reported PTI , quoting sources. However, the news agency said that the central government is negotiating with the firm to reduce the rates.

“Negotiations are on. The company has been asked to reconsider all the aspects regarding the cost of the vaccine," the source was quoted as saying.

Another source said the ZyCoV-D has to be differently priced than Covaxin and Covishield as, apart from being a three-dose vaccine, there is a needle-free jet injector used for administering the vaccine that costs ₹30,000.

That jet injector can be used for administering around 20,000 doses.

Around three rounds of meetings have taken place so far between the Centre and the company so far.

A final decision on the price of the vaccine – the only one approved for children in India – is likely to be taken this week.

ZyCoV-D to part of vaccination drive

The government had on Thursday said that the indigenously-developed, world's first DNA-based needle-free Covid-19 vaccine by Zydus Cadila, will be introduced in the nationwide anti-coronavirus vaccination drive shortly.

Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan had said that the vaccine will be priced differently than jabs being used currently and talks are being held with the manufacturer on its pricing.

"Since this is a three-dose vaccine and comes with a needleless delivery system, it would have a differential pricing than the existing vaccines which are being used in the Covid vaccination programme," he said.

Vaccination for children

Meanwhile, the Union health ministry is also waiting for the recommendations from the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI ) for introducing ZyCoV-D in the inoculation drive and prioritising beneficiaries focusing on those aged 12-18 years with comorbidities.

The NTAGI will provide the protocol and framework for the introduction of this vaccine in the Covid-19 immunisation drive, an official source said.

About the Zydus Covid vaccine

The Ahmedabad-based pharmaceutical firm had on 1 July applied for emergency use authorization of its ZyCoV-D three-dose Covid-19 vaccine.

ZyCoV-D is a plasmid DNA vaccine that produces the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 and elicits an immune response mediated by the cellular (T lymphocytes immunity) and humoral (antibody-mediated immunity) arms of the human immune system.

The vaccine has shown the efficacy of 66.6% against symptomatic Covid cases and 100% for moderate disease.

It is a needle-free vaccine administered using The Pharma Jet, a needle free applicator - ‘Tropis’, which ensures painless intradermal vaccine delivery.

Vaccines Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V are being given to only those above 18 years of age and unlike ZyCoV-D, these are two-dose vaccines.

