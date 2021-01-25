OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Zydus says P2 studies of Desidustat on Covid patients show positive results
Zydus says P2 studies of Desidustat on Covid patients show positive results
Zydus says P2 studies of Desidustat on Covid patients show positive results

Zydus says P2 studies of Desidustat on Covid patients show positive results

1 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2021, 11:23 AM IST Staff Writer

In June 2020, Mexico's regulatory authority had given Zydus Cadila permission to test Desidustat on Covid patients. It said Desidustat showing the potential to help prevent acute respiratory distress syndrome in COVID-19 patients.

Zydus Cadila confirmed on Monday that it has completed the Phase II study of Desidustat in COVID-19 patients in Mexico and has received positive results from it.

In June 2020, Mexico's regulatory authority had given Zydus Cadila permission to test Desidustat on Covid patients. Desidustat is a drug for the treatment of anemia of chronic kidney disease.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Earlier this week, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said in an email to WhatsApp boss that the new privacy policy terms take away choice from Indian users.

WhatsApp treating Indian users differently: Centre to Delhi HC

1 min read . 12:30 PM IST
The logo for Facebook Inc. WhatsApp messaging app arranged on a smartphone in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, on Wednesday Jan. 20, 2021. WhatsApp has�delayed�the introduction of a new privacy policy announced earlier this month after�confusion and user backlash�forced the messaging service to better explain what data it collects and how it shares that information with parent company,�Facebook Inc. Photographer: Brent Lewin/Bloomberg

Downloading WhatsApp on mobile phones not mandatory: Delhi High Court

1 min read . 12:23 PM IST
Reena Jani, 34, a health worker, leaves Mathalput Community Health Centre after receiving the vaccine developed by Oxford/AstraZeneca, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Koraput, India, January 16, 2021. Jani's name was on a list of 100 health workers at Mathalput Community Health Centre, making her one of the first Indians to be inoculated against COVID-19 earlier this month, as the country rolls out a vaccination programme the government calls the world's biggest. But she had heard rumours of serious side effects and worried about what would happen were she to get ill.

These 2 states contribute nearly 65% of India's active Covid-19 cases

1 min read . 12:07 PM IST
Picture for representation.

Andhra govt employees federation slams SEC for announcing local body polls amic Covid-19 pandemic

1 min read . 11:56 AM IST

Also Read | Revenge of the lambs at the Gabbatoir

Zydus Cadila, which is part of Cadila Healthcare, said in its regulatory filing: "Patients infected with COVID-19 have been reported to display signs of 'Hypoxia' leading to organ failure and death despite the use of antivirals, anti-inflammatory drugs or ventilators.

"The lung cells have been reported to develop extremely intense poisoning and inflammation, shortness of breath sets in and this can lead to acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Patients with ARDS may require mechanical ventilator support to help circulate oxygen in the body."

It further said, the Phase II results of this study revealed that Desidustat treatment led to increased red blood cell production and improved oxygen delivery to tissues. None of the hospitalised patients required a mechanical ventilator in the Desidustat arm, while 25% of COVID-19 patients on the standard of care arm required mechanical ventilation.

Pankaj R Patel, Chairman, Zydus Group said, “We are excited to report for the first time, this encouraging data of... Desidustat, showing the potential to help prevent acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) in COVID-19 patients. ARDS is associated with high mortality rate and Zydus remains committed to further develop this novel therapy for patients suffering from ARDS." 

Clinical and regulatory development of Desidustat in COVID-19 was executed in Mexico by Avant Santé Research Center S.A. de C.V., a leading Contract Research Organization (CRO) headquartered in Monterrey, Mexico, the company said. 

Shares of Cadila Healthcare were trading 0.59% higher at 463 apiece on the BSE.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout