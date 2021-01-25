Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Zydus says P2 studies of Desidustat on Covid patients show positive results
Zydus says P2 studies of Desidustat on Covid patients show positive results

Zydus says P2 studies of Desidustat on Covid patients show positive results

1 min read . 11:23 AM IST Staff Writer

In June 2020, Mexico's regulatory authority had given Zydus Cadila permission to test Desidustat on Covid patients. It said Desidustat showing the potential to help prevent acute respiratory distress syndrome in COVID-19 patients.

Zydus Cadila confirmed on Monday that it has completed the Phase II study of Desidustat in COVID-19 patients in Mexico and has received positive results from it.

Zydus Cadila confirmed on Monday that it has completed the Phase II study of Desidustat in COVID-19 patients in Mexico and has received positive results from it.

In June 2020, Mexico's regulatory authority had given Zydus Cadila permission to test Desidustat on Covid patients. Desidustat is a drug for the treatment of anemia of chronic kidney disease.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

WhatsApp treating Indian users differently: Centre to Delhi HC

1 min read . 12:30 PM IST

Downloading WhatsApp on mobile phones not mandatory: Delhi High Court

1 min read . 12:23 PM IST

These 2 states contribute nearly 65% of India's active Covid-19 cases

1 min read . 12:07 PM IST

Andhra govt employees federation slams SEC for announcing local body polls amic Covid-19 pandemic

1 min read . 11:56 AM IST

In June 2020, Mexico's regulatory authority had given Zydus Cadila permission to test Desidustat on Covid patients. Desidustat is a drug for the treatment of anemia of chronic kidney disease.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

WhatsApp treating Indian users differently: Centre to Delhi HC

1 min read . 12:30 PM IST

Downloading WhatsApp on mobile phones not mandatory: Delhi High Court

1 min read . 12:23 PM IST

These 2 states contribute nearly 65% of India's active Covid-19 cases

1 min read . 12:07 PM IST

Andhra govt employees federation slams SEC for announcing local body polls amic Covid-19 pandemic

1 min read . 11:56 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Also Read | Revenge of the lambs at the Gabbatoir

Zydus Cadila, which is part of Cadila Healthcare, said in its regulatory filing: "Patients infected with COVID-19 have been reported to display signs of 'Hypoxia' leading to organ failure and death despite the use of antivirals, anti-inflammatory drugs or ventilators.

"The lung cells have been reported to develop extremely intense poisoning and inflammation, shortness of breath sets in and this can lead to acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Patients with ARDS may require mechanical ventilator support to help circulate oxygen in the body."

It further said, the Phase II results of this study revealed that Desidustat treatment led to increased red blood cell production and improved oxygen delivery to tissues. None of the hospitalised patients required a mechanical ventilator in the Desidustat arm, while 25% of COVID-19 patients on the standard of care arm required mechanical ventilation.

Pankaj R Patel, Chairman, Zydus Group said, “We are excited to report for the first time, this encouraging data of... Desidustat, showing the potential to help prevent acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) in COVID-19 patients. ARDS is associated with high mortality rate and Zydus remains committed to further develop this novel therapy for patients suffering from ARDS." 

Clinical and regulatory development of Desidustat in COVID-19 was executed in Mexico by Avant Santé Research Center S.A. de C.V., a leading Contract Research Organization (CRO) headquartered in Monterrey, Mexico, the company said. 

Shares of Cadila Healthcare were trading 0.59% higher at 463 apiece on the BSE.

(With inputs from agencies)

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.