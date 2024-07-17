Zydus ties with Takeda to sell GERD drug

New Delhi: Ahmedabad based Zydus Lifesciences Limited has entered into a non-exclusive patent licensing agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to market the novel Potassium Competitive Acid Blocker (P-CAB) Vonoprazan in India for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), it said in a statement on 17 July, Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Formerly known as Cadila Healthcare Limited, the pharma company, including its subsidiaries and affiliates noted that the drug will be marketed under the brand name of Vault in India. Under the terms of this agreement, Zydus will be marketing the drug in India.

Speaking on the development, Dr. Sharvil Patel, Managing Director, Zydus Lifesciences Ltd., said, "With a rich legacy in marketing gastrointestinal therapies in India, we have been offering different breakthrough clinical options across the spectrum. In keeping with our patient-centric approaches, we have been enabling access to newer treatment options and innovative healthcare solutions over nearly three decades. We are happy to add Vault to our wide basket of gastro therapeutic products and widen our range of treatments for acid peptic disorders."

Vonoprazan has a novel mechanism of action and it inhibits the binding of potassium ions to H+K + ATPase (proton pump) in parietal cells in the stomach, thereby it suppresses basal and stimulated gastric acid secretion. Vonoprazan is approved in India by the DCGI (Drugs Controller General of India) for the treatment of adults with Reflux esophagitis and other Acid Peptic Disorders (APD).

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) is quite prevalent condition affecting patients in India. The pooled prevalence of GERD in the Indian population is 15.6 % as per study published in Indian Journal of Gastroenterology, 2021, citing age, body mass index (BMI), diet, tea/coffee intake, tobacco, and alcohol consumption as risk factors.

The pharma company has earlier come up with innovative treatment options to manage GERD like Pantodac, (Pantoprazole), Happi (Rabeprazole), and Ocid (Omeprazole). "Zydus was the first company to introduce Pantoprazole in India in 1999. The launch of Vault (Vonoprazan) will provide clinicians a novel treatment option to manage GERD and other acid peptic disorders for the Indian population," it said in a statement.

Last week, the Delhi High Court had issued an order prohibiting Zydus Lifesciences from marketing Sigrima, a biosimilar to Roche's Pertuzumab (brand name Perjeta), a medication for breast cancer. The Swiss pharmaceutical behemoth Roche launched a patent infringement lawsuit against Zydus and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, and the court responded with its ruling.

