Zydus to expand vaccine capacity

Zydus Cadila Ltd will expand capacity of its covid-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D to produce 150 million doses a year and hire contract manufacturers to make an additional 50 to 70 million doses, a company spokesperson said.
“We have been investing a large amount of our capacities in building the vaccine, so we will now be able to produce 150 million doses of the vaccine annually," the spokesperson said, adding that the vaccine will be produced at its Zydus Biotech Park plant in Ahmedabad.
1 min read . 07:53 AM IST
1 min read . 07:43 AM IST
1 min read . 07:31 AM IST
2 min read . 07:26 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading,
Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
4 min read . 05:09 AM IST
1 min read . 07:46 AM IST