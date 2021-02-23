Subscribe
Home >News >India >Zydus to expand vaccine capacity
Zydus Cadila seeks to produce 150 million doses of its covid vaccine ZyCoV-D annually

Zydus to expand vaccine capacity

2 min read . 06:06 AM IST Leroy Leo

  • The company has invested 250-350 crore so far on trials of the vaccine and its manufacturing
  • Zydus Cadila expects to submit to the drug regulator its safety and efficacy data for the vaccine in either April or June

Zydus Cadila Ltd will expand capacity of its covid-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D to produce 150 million doses a year and hire contract manufacturers to make an additional 50 to 70 million doses, a company spokesperson said.

“We have been investing a large amount of our capacities in building the vaccine, so we will now be able to produce 150 million doses of the vaccine annually," the spokesperson said, adding that the vaccine will be produced at its Zydus Biotech Park plant in Ahmedabad.

