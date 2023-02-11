Indiabulls Real Estate posts ₹236.77 cr loss in Oct-Dec quarter
Indiabulls Real Estate has registered a ₹236.77 crore loss in Oct-Dec quarter
Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (IBREAL) has posted a consolidated net loss of ₹236.77 crore for the third quarter of this fiscal year on a lower income. Its net loss stood at ₹87.04 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.
