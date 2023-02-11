Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / Indiabulls Real Estate posts 236.77 cr loss in Oct-Dec quarter

Indiabulls Real Estate posts 236.77 cr loss in Oct-Dec quarter

1 min read . 04:17 PM IST PTI
Indiabulls Real Estate says the coupon rate for both the series of NCDs is 9.5%. Photo: Bloomberg

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (IBREAL) has posted a consolidated net loss of 236.77 crore for the third quarter of this fiscal year on a lower income. Its net loss stood at 87.04 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income also fell to 148.47 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal year from 355.59 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

During the April-December period of 2022-23 fiscal, the company's net loss stood at 231.81 crore as against a net loss of 76.53 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income fell to 515.55 crore in the first nine months of this fiscal from 1,268.87 crore in the year-ago period, the Mumbai-based firm said.

