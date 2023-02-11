Indiabulls Real Estate posts 236.77 cr loss in Oct-Dec quarter

Indiabulls Real Estate posts ₹236.77 cr loss in Oct-Dec quarter1 min read . 04:17 PM IST
Indiabulls Real Estate has registered a ₹236.77 crore loss in Oct-Dec quarter
Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (IBREAL) has posted a consolidated net loss of ₹236.77 crore for the third quarter of this fiscal year on a lower income. Its net loss stood at ₹87.04 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.
Total income also fell to ₹148.47 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal year from ₹355.59 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.
During the April-December period of 2022-23 fiscal, the company's net loss stood at ₹231.81 crore as against a net loss of ₹76.53 crore in the year-ago period.
Total income fell to ₹515.55 crore in the first nine months of this fiscal from ₹1,268.87 crore in the year-ago period, the Mumbai-based firm said.
