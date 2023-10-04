India-Canada row: US says ‘We are deeply concerned’ over Justin Trudeau's claim of India's ‘role’ in death of Nijjar
The US expressed ‘deep concern’ over Canadian PM Trudeau's allegations regarding the India's alleged involvement in the fatal shooting of Khalistan terrorist.
The United States expressed "deep concern" over Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations regarding the Indian government's alleged involvement in the fatal shooting of Khalistan terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, reported ANI.
