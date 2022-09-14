External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar said on Wednesday that the recent disengagement between the Indian and Chinese armies at the Patrolling Point 15 in eastern Ladakh is "one problem less" on the border. Taking pot shots at China while answering a question on “one country" blocking proposals at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to designate Pakistan-based terrorists, Jaishankar said the listing is done as terrorists are a threat to the entire international community.

