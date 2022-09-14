EAM Jaishankar said the recent disengagement between India and China at the Patrolling Point 15 in eastern Ladakh is ‘one problem less’ on the border
External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar said on Wednesday that the recent disengagement between the Indian and Chinese armies at the Patrolling Point 15 in eastern Ladakh is "one problem less" on the border. Taking pot shots at China while answering a question on “one country" blocking proposals at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to designate Pakistan-based terrorists, Jaishankar said the listing is done as terrorists are a threat to the entire international community.
In a response to the question, Jaishankar said, “I do not think I will say anything new today except I would recognise that we have had disengagement at PP-15 (Patrolling Point 15). The disengagement as I understand was completed. That is one problem less on the border."
The government sources said, "Armies of India and China today completed the disengagement process in Gogra Heights-Hot Springs area near Patrolling Point-15 in eastern Ladakh sector. The two sides have also completed verification of each other's positions after pulling back troops from friction point."
Senior government sources told news agency ANI that the Chinese side “wanted de-escalation too, along with the disengagement from the PP-15 area but India is not in a hurry to de-escalate the situation in the eastern Ladakh sector where the two sides have continued to maintain over 50,000 troops facing each other."
The Indian and Chinese armies withdrew their troops and dismantle temporary infrastructures from the friction point on Monday.
The disengagement that came days ahead of the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping to the Uzbek city of Samarkand for the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, triggered speculations about a bilateral meeting between the two leaders on the sidelines the summit this week.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to reach Samarkand on Thursday evening and is set to return home late Friday.
On the sidelines of the SCO summit, PM Modi is likely to have separate bilateral meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.
On the listing of the proscribed terrorists, Jaishankar said, “Regarding the listing where India and France have cooperated for many years, I think the listing of terrorists is done because the terrorists are a threat to the entire international community."
"So it is not something which countries necessarily do in pursuit of a narrow national agenda. If somebody blocks listing particularly in cases where the merits of going ahead are very apparent, I think they do so frankly at peril to their own interests and their own reputation," he said.
In August, China had blocked a move at the UN Security Council to designate Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) deputy chief Abdul Rauf Azhar as a global terrorists, a joint proposal by India and the US. All 14 members of the UN body had also supported the proposal.
Earlier, Beijing had blocked a similar proposal to blacklist Lashkar-e-Tayyiba Abdul Rehman Makki.
