India-China standoff: Jaishankar says ‘force deployment along LAC abnormal today’
Jaishankar said India responded to the standoff by deploying more forces along the border with China and it is ‘abnormal’ today
External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar spoke about the 2020 India-China standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Galwan and said the deployment of forces today, in 2024, has become “abnormal". Speaking at a Viksit Bharat programme in Kolkata, West Bengal, Jaishankar said India responded to the standoff by deploying more forces along the border with China.