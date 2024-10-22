India-China ties may see thaw four years after border skirmish froze relations
SummaryThe nuclear-armed neighbors have reached a breakthrough in discussions over their disputed Himalayan border, four years after a clash that saw security forces engage in hand-to-hand combat.
NEW DELHI—India and China have reached a breakthrough in discussions over their disputed Himalayan border, signaling room for improved ties after a high-altitude skirmish froze relations between the Asian giants.
