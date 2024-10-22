India-China ties may see thaw four years after border skirmish froze relations

Shared concerns about a more assertive China have cemented closer economic and strategic ties between India and the U.S. in recent years. That includes a more than $3-billion deal for India to purchase 31 armed Guardian drones that it will use in part to track Chinese troop movements on its Himalayan border. Diplomatic experts say that a slight normalization of India’s ties with China isn’t likely to fundamentally change the U.S.-India equation, noting the U.S. has also moved to restart some lines of communication with China to manage the risks of a confrontation.