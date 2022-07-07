Home / News / India-China ties should be based on '3 mutuals': Jaishankar to China
India-China ties should be based on '3 mutuals': Jaishankar to China
01:20 PM IST
Jaishankar said the bilateral ties between India and China should be based on respect, sensitivity, and interest
Jaishankar and Wang Yi met on the sidelines of a conclave of foreign ministers of the G20 nations
External Affairs Minister (EAM) Jaishankar on Thursday conveyed to his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi the resolution for all issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) should be based on "three mutuals".
Jaishankar said the resolution to the disputes between the two countries in eastern Ladakh and that bilateral ties should be based on respect, sensitivity, and interest.
In a meeting on the sidelines of a conclave of foreign ministers of the G20 nations, Jaishankar and Wang looked forward to the next round of military talks between the two sides at an early date to resolve the border issue.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said minister Jaishankar reaffirmed the significance of "fully abiding" by bilateral agreements and protocols. The minister also asserted the understanding, reached between India and China in previous meetings to resolve the border tensions.
In a statement, the MEA said, "The External Affairs Minister (EAM) called for an early resolution of all the outstanding issues along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh."
Recalling the disengagement agreed in some friction areas along the India-China border, Jaishankar reiterated the need to sustain the momentum to complete disengagement from all the other disputed areas to restore peace and tranquillity between the two countries.
"He reaffirmed the importance of fully abiding by bilateral agreements and protocols, and the understandings reached between the two ministers during their previous conversations," the MEA said.
"In this regard, both ministers affirmed that the military and diplomatic officials of the two sides should continue maintaining regular contact and looked forward to the next round of senior commanders' meeting at an early date," it said.
Recalling his meeting with Wang Yi in Delhi in March, the MEA said reviewed the progress of some issues that were discussed then, including the return of students and flights. "The EAM stressed the need for expediting the process and facilitating the return of students on an early date," the MEA said.
India has been pressing for quick disengagement of troops from all the remaining friction points in eastern Ladakh to ensure de-escalation of the situation.
Jaishankar also tweeted about his meeting with Wang Yi.
He said, "Began my day in Bali by meeting FM Wang Yi of China. Discussion lasted one hour. Focused on specific outstanding issues in our bilateral relationship pertaining to the border situation. Also spoke about other matters including students and flights."
